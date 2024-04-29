Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Receives $18.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

SLDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Solid Biosciences from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Solid Biosciences Stock Up 5.2 %

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences stock. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. ( NASDAQ:SLDB Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Vestal Point Capital LP owned 0.17% of Solid Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLDB opened at $8.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.93. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a current ratio of 8.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Solid Biosciences will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

Further Reading

