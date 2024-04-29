SOS (NYSE:SOS) and Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Financial Contrast

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) and SOS (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Iris Energy and SOS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iris Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00 SOS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Iris Energy currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 136.22%. Given Iris Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Iris Energy is more favorable than SOS.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iris Energy $75.51 million 4.49 -$171.87 million N/A N/A SOS $260.03 million 1.44 -$229.45 million N/A N/A

This table compares Iris Energy and SOS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Iris Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SOS.

Risk & Volatility

Iris Energy has a beta of 3.02, meaning that its share price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOS has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Iris Energy and SOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iris Energy N/A N/A N/A SOS N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.1% of Iris Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of SOS shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of Iris Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of SOS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Iris Energy beats SOS on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iris Energy

(Get Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About SOS

(Get Free Report)

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data. It also focuses on cryptocurrency mining, blockchain-based insurance, and security management businesses. The company serves insurance companies, financial institutions, medical institutions, healthcare providers, and other service providers in the emergency rescue services industry. The company is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.