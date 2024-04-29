SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Up 3.9%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.57. 12,528,849 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 51,723,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush raised their price objective on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

SoundHound AI Trading Up 4.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.75.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.75 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 1,955.68% and a negative net margin of 188.57%. SoundHound AI’s quarterly revenue was up 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundHound AI

In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $40,625.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 982,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,565,896.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $40,625.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 982,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,565,896.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 23,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $194,284.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 751,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,286,012.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 405,057 shares of company stock worth $2,587,804 in the last three months. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOUN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SoundHound AI by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,166,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,340 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,238 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 982,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 676,799 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

