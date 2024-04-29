Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) Short Interest Update

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 423,600 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the March 31st total of 287,900 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days.
Southern California Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ BCAL traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $14.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.83 million and a PE ratio of 10.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.32. Southern California Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $18.00.
Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Southern California Bancorp had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $22.46 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Southern California Bancorp will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Southern California Bancorp
Southern California Bancorp Company Profile
Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Southern California Bancorp
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Southern California Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern California Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.