Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) Short Interest Update

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 423,600 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the March 31st total of 287,900 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days.

Southern California Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ BCAL traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $14.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.83 million and a PE ratio of 10.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.32. Southern California Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Southern California Bancorp had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $22.46 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Southern California Bancorp will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Southern California Bancorp

Southern California Bancorp Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southern California Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Southern California Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern California Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,700,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

