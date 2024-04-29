Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $40.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.94 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. On average, analysts expect Southern Missouri Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SMBC stock opened at $40.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.68. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $465.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

In other news, Director Sammy A. Schalk sold 913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $40,372.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,005.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

