Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.05). Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $40.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.94 million. On average, analysts expect Southern Missouri Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ SMBC opened at $40.94 on Monday. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.28 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.26 and its 200 day moving average is $44.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $465.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Insider Transactions at Southern Missouri Bancorp

In related news, Director Sammy A. Schalk sold 913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $40,372.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,442 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,005.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

