SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Price Target Cut to $84.00

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Get SouthState alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SSB

SouthState Price Performance

Shares of SSB opened at $77.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.03. SouthState has a 1-year low of $59.51 and a 1-year high of $87.77.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $415.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.32 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 20.91%. SouthState’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SouthState will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SouthState

In related news, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $401,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 58,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,530.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SouthState news, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $401,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 58,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,530.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SouthState during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 8.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 2.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 6.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About SouthState

(Get Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.