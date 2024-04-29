S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in S&P Global by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in S&P Global by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.60.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.1 %

S&P Global stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $415.31. 1,526,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,042. The company’s 50-day moving average is $423.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.49 and a 52-week high of $461.16. The firm has a market cap of $129.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

