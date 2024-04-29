SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Holdings Reduced by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC decreased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,111 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSK. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $33.61. The company had a trading volume of 25,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,773. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.55. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $29.91 and a 52 week high of $35.37.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.