SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Holdings Decreased by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,311 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,335,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,404,000 after acquiring an additional 370,483 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 144,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 29,840 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2,662.2% during the fourth quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 175,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,510,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.10. 418,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,363,850. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.48. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

