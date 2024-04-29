SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Red Wave Investments LLC

Red Wave Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,781 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.1% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,946,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,145 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,957,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,877 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,186,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,378,000 after buying an additional 223,449 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,948,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,649,000 after purchasing an additional 144,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,107,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,840,000 after buying an additional 382,150 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

SPEM opened at $36.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.90. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $37.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.79.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.