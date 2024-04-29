SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,459,106 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 4,250,198 shares.The stock last traded at $32.19 and had previously closed at $32.16.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 66,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 29,434 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,594,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,140,000 after acquiring an additional 299,261 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 150,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

