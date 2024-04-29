SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 131,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 517,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,759 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 190,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,574,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,408,000 after acquiring an additional 67,258 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 245.8% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,651,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,068 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $48.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.84. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $50.20.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

