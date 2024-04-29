SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Stake Cut by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sharper & Granite LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $226.49. 11,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.87. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $165.00 and a 52-week high of $241.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.54.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

