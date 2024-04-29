Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $30.29

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$30.29 and last traded at C$30.55, with a volume of 22678 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TOY. TD Securities raised Spin Master from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.13.

Spin Master Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$33.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$684.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$681.03 million. Spin Master had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Spin Master Corp. will post 2.9973592 EPS for the current year.

Spin Master Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.37%.

Insider Activity at Spin Master

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 1,453 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.25, for a total value of C$48,312.25. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

