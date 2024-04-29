Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Sets New 52-Week High at $68.03

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.03 and last traded at $67.81, with a volume of 1650691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 13,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $828,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,855.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $828,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,855.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Curtis Valentine sold 749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $47,606.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,852 shares of company stock valued at $10,032,745 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

