Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Trading Up 6.1%

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.79 and last traded at $35.61. 30,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 444,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.56.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYRE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Spyre Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Spyre Therapeutics from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Up 3.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.92.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($1.80). On average, equities research analysts expect that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

