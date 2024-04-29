Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.11.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Stagwell in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stagwell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Stagwell

Insider Transactions at Stagwell

Institutional Trading of Stagwell

In other news, Director Wade Oosterman acquired 5,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,148.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,480,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,898,438.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Wade Oosterman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $646,148.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STGW. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 469,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 93,146 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Stagwell by 40.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Stagwell by 31.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Stagwell by 79.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 106,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 47,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:STGW opened at $6.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.72. Stagwell has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $8.59.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.13). Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $654.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stagwell will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Stagwell Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.