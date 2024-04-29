Star Group (SGU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter.
Star Group Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE:SGU opened at $11.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $11.49. Star Group has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.83 million, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Star Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.
Star Group, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides home heating oil and propane products and services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers gasoline and diesel fuel; and installs, maintain, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment. As of September 30, 2023, the company served approximately 402,200 full service residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers and 52,400 customers on a delivery only basis.
