Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 514,100 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the March 31st total of 373,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 84.3 days.
Stella-Jones Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS STLJF remained flat at $58.60 during midday trading on Monday. 1,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,944. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.12 and a 200 day moving average of $57.37. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.22.
Stella-Jones Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Stella-Jones
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.