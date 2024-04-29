Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC lowered its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,741 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STLA. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,305,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Stellantis by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 149,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 82,074 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stellantis in the third quarter worth approximately $2,405,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Stellantis by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in Stellantis by 185.5% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 67,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 44,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Stock Performance

NYSE:STLA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,422,100. Stellantis has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day moving average is $23.47.

Stellantis Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Stellantis

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $1.147 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $4,288,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,851,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,885,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,500.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Further Reading

