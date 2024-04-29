Stepan (SCL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Stepan to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Stepan had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $532.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Stepan to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Stepan Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $83.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.86. Stepan has a 12-month low of $63.60 and a 12-month high of $100.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Stepan Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Stepan

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

In other news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $174,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250,676 shares in the company, valued at $21,916,602.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $174,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250,676 shares in the company, valued at $21,916,602.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total transaction of $455,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 255,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,486.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,637 shares of company stock worth $957,940. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Further Reading

