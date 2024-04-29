Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stericycle

Stericycle Price Performance

Shares of Stericycle stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $46.63. 22,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,476. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.24. Stericycle has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $57.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $664.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.42 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Stericycle will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Stericycle

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Stericycle by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Stericycle by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Stericycle by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Stericycle by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stericycle

(Get Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.