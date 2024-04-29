StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

OESX stock opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.16 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 57.56% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OESX. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,630,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,972 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,813,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 951,240 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 502,023 shares during the period. 52.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

