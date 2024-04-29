StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDHL opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.75. RedHill Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $3.28.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

Institutional Trading of RedHill Biopharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 635,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. RedHill Biopharma comprises about 0.2% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned 5.74% of RedHill Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.