StockNews.com Lowers HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

HTBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Down 0.0 %

HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $26.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.77. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.75%.

Institutional Trading of HomeTrust Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 152.0% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.