Stonebrook Private Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $56.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.82.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.