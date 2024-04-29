Stonebrook Private Inc. Invests $248,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000.

VYM stock opened at $117.37 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.42. The stock has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

