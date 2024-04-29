Stonebrook Private Inc. Invests $280,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 989,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $527,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.4% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.5% in the third quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 1,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $573.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $603.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $573.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $530.40. The firm has a market cap of $218.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total value of $5,979,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,039,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total value of $5,979,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,039,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at $660,192.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,384 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.