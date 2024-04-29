Stonebrook Private Inc. Makes New $423,000 Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $4,312,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 175.2% in the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 484.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 332,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,488,000 after acquiring an additional 275,319 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Allstate by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 24,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 11,512 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $170.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of -137.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $176.93.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -296.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALL. HSBC upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Allstate from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.71.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

