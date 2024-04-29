Stonebrook Private Inc. Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 944 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 11,976 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 11,790 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,944 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $76,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293 shares of company stock worth $137,656 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $477.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $515.34 and its 200 day moving average is $564.66. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $331.89 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

