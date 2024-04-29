Stonebrook Private Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Bank of America by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC opened at $37.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.80. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The company has a market capitalization of $298.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.53.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

