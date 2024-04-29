Stonebrook Private Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,629 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 39.5% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 459.7% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $159.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $282.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.90. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 183.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.