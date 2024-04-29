Stonebrook Private Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,757 STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in STERIS by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,218,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $267,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of STERIS by 419.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 964,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,430,000 after acquiring an additional 779,038 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 931,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $204,416,000 after acquiring an additional 33,547 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of STERIS by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 861,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $189,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of STERIS by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 728,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STE opened at $203.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $181.78 and a 12 month high of $254.00. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.79.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STERIS

STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.