Stonebrook Private Inc. Takes $335,000 Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 17.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 5.6% in the third quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $514,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $64,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,572.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $514,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,095 shares of company stock worth $2,168,183 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE opened at $109.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.15 and a 200-day moving average of $106.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $116.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DTE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

