Stonebrook Private Inc. Takes $434,000 Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,801 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FANG. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 559.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 257 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $207.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.66. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.41 and a 1-year high of $211.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $3.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FANG

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,532,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,675 shares of company stock worth $11,311,096 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.