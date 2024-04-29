Stonebrook Private Inc. Takes $528,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DE. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Melius cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.28.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $393.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $109.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.37 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

