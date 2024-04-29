Stonebrook Private Inc. Takes Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 38,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDJ. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 35.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,385,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,156,000 after purchasing an additional 623,219 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 379.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 686,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 543,375 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the third quarter worth about $4,065,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $3,564,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,065,000.

Shares of BDJ opened at $8.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $8.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

