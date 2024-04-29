Stratis (STRAX) 1-Day Volume Tops $61,391.48

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 29th. Stratis has a market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $61,391.48 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stratis has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.0837 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.20 or 0.05033445 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00055299 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00010721 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00021297 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00012118 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00012909 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003360 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

