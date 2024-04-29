Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 35,847 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 3.2% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Stryker by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 308.6% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.67.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $340.06. The stock had a trading volume of 341,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,256. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $348.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

