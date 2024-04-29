Studio City International (MSC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $141.25 million for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 30.99%.

Get Studio City International alerts:

Studio City International Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of MSC opened at $7.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.39. Studio City International has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $9.11.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.