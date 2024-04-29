Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a decrease of 38.8% from the March 31st total of 107,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SUTNY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.25. 112,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,775. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.97. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Trust alerts:

About Sumitomo Mitsui Trust

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers supervising services for management strategies, and financial and human resource management; and general affairs, business process, corporate administration, operational process, risk, and compliance management services; and internal auditing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.