SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Signet Jewelers comprises 0.7% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Channel Wealth LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth about $227,000.

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

In other news, Director H. Todd Stitzer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $1,000,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,551.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $741,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,367,974.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H. Todd Stitzer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $1,000,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,551.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,254 shares of company stock worth $4,669,294 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of SIG stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $101.66. 54,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,218. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.13. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $57.10 and a 52 week high of $109.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.55.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 32.26%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 7.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.20.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

