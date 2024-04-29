SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys 150 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SKY. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth about $4,775,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 85,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 44,276 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 1,363.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 75,739 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 703,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,217,000 after acquiring an additional 101,265 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,112,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,859,000 after acquiring an additional 178,099 shares during the period.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

Shares of SKY stock traded up $0.86 on Monday, hitting $77.21. The company had a trading volume of 11,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,934. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $52.12 and a twelve month high of $86.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $559.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SKY

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.