SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,673 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Quanex Building Products worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Paul Cornett sold 3,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $115,574.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,983.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NX traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.51. 22,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,644. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.35. Quanex Building Products Co. has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $239.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.90 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

