SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Stride comprises 0.8% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Stride in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Stride in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stride by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stride has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Stride Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LRN traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.29. 92,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.21. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $69.70. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.67.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Stride had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $520.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

