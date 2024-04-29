SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. United States Steel comprises approximately 0.9% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in X. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,280,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United States Steel in the third quarter worth approximately $50,912,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 4,057.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 747,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,368,000 after acquiring an additional 729,574 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,034,000. Finally, Gemsstock Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,891,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of X traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.06. The stock had a trading volume of 463,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,615,732. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.44 and a 200 day moving average of $41.45. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $50.20.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on X shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.89.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

