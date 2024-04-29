SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $914,000 Stock Holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,516 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Preferred Bank worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 205.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,340 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 64.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 27,162 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.9% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PFBC traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.16. 9,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,543. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $79.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.97. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

About Preferred Bank

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

(Free Report)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.