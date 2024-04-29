SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,198 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. M/I Homes comprises approximately 0.7% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,444,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in M/I Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in M/I Homes by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,838,000 after acquiring an additional 43,417 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in M/I Homes by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 15,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,262,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

M/I Homes Trading Up 1.0 %

M/I Homes stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.25. 68,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.13. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.42 and a 52-week high of $140.73.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at M/I Homes

In other news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 2,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $316,263.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,970.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

