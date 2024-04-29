SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Purchases 178 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

DFIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, insider Craig Clay sold 5,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $376,181.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,820,342.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 33,122 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $2,132,063.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,752,538.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Clay sold 5,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $376,181.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,820,342.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,867 shares of company stock worth $2,702,766 over the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DFIN traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.94. 20,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,588. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.32. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.73 and a 1-year high of $66.21.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

